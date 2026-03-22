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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 22 : Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 22 : Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 22, 2026 12:56 PM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, March 22 : Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, BengaluruThe government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households.

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India imports more than 40 per cent of its crude and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 22

Cities

Price (₹./cylinder)

Delhi

 913

Bengaluru

 915

Hyderabad

 965

Mumbai

 912

Chennai

 928

Kolkata

 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 22

Cities

Price (₹./cylinder)

Delhi

 1,988

Bengaluru

 1,958

Hyderabad

 2,105

Mumbai

 1,836

Chennai

 2,043

Kolkata

 1,958

CNG prices across major cities on March 22

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Cities

Price (₹.)

Delhi

 77

Bengaluru

 90

Hyderabad

 96

Mumbai

 77

Chennai

 91

Kolkata

 91

PNG prices across major cities on March 22

Cities

Price ₹./cylinder)

Delhi

 47.89

Bengaluru

 52

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.

Published on: Mar 22, 2026 12:56 PM IST
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