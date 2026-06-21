90-day LPG compliance deadline ends: Do this tonight or lose your gas supply

LPG deadline ends tonight: Consumers nationwide have less than 24 hours to secure their domestic cooking gas connections, with the critical LPG compliance and migration deadline ending tomorrow. Failure to act immediately will result in the automatic termination of services and a total halt to cylinder deliveries starting next morning.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas initiated this major regulatory shift to ease the pressure on India's energy import bills. Under the new mandate, the government is strictly enforcing the transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) networks in covered regions while aggressively targeting undocumented or non-compliant connections.

If you are wondering how this impacts your kitchen, here is exactly what you need to do before the deadline lapses tomorrow.

Here's what you must do

1.Verify your area mapping and local network notifications (Immediate action): Check if your local City Gas Distribution (CGD) firm has extended the network to your neighborhood. Under the active mandate, if you have received a communication via registered post or a 90-day transition window alert, your countdown concludes tomorrow.

Advertisement

2.Submit proof of residence and lawful occupation (Requires valid ID): Whether you are an owner or a registered tenant, submit your standard government-issued address proofs and identification to your distributor immediately. For migratory groups, ensure your self-declaration paperwork is formally logged to prevent automated blacklisting.

MUST READ | LPG vs PNG: What India’s new 30-day gas rule means for millions of households

3.File for an official transition or a technical exemption (Before portal closes): If pipeline infrastructure is present, initiate your PNG subscription application online or via local distribution portals. If the transition is physically unviable for your specific premises, secure a technical No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the gas company to bypass the automated shutdown.

4.Authenticate via digital Delivery Code (DAC) systems (Final validation): Ensure your registered mobile number is updated with your current distributor. Confirm that your connection is fully verified under the updated Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, which has been scaled up to 90% across operations to eradicate distributor-level diversion.

Advertisement

LPG cylinder connection will be vaild only if

Your existing domestic LPG cylinder supply will only continue in PNG-mapped operational zones if the authorised city gas entity officially declares your connection "technically infeasible" via a formal clearance.

For standard users who have missed the prior communications or failed to submit identity tracking data, the distribution networks will freeze the booking portals by tonight. Check your registration portals immediately to ensure your domestic energy supply is not severed.