LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 21: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain a key concern for households and transport users across India even as the West Asia conflict has effectively stopped, with the US and Iran signing a memorandum of understanding to end the war immediately, and the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.

At present, India imports around 60% of its LPG, with roughly 90% of those shipments transiting via the Strait of Hormuz. Around 55-60% of the country's LNG imports pass through Hormuz.

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Oil tankers have started sailing via Hormuz as the US Navy lifted its blockade on Iranian ports on Thursday. US Vice President JD Vance said that more than 12 ships have passed through and over 12.5 million barrels of oil transited overnight. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority will issue permits for commercial vessels.

The MoU between the US and Iran gives both countries 60 days to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear program and set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and other financial initiatives.

MUST READ | Now, Trump is talking of Hormuz tolls if US-Iran deal collapses. What's his proposal?

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 21

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 21

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 21

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

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Despite Hormuz partially reopening to commercial shipping traffic, friction remains as Switzerland peace talks were postponed, and maritime traffic continues to face physical and geopolitical bottlenecks.

Due to the uncertainty that has gripped West Asia, LPG supplies in India are being actively rationed as commercial users (restaurants and hotels) have their allocations monitored by regional committees to ensure that residential kitchens are prioritised.

The government has also increased booking gaps for domestic cylinders from 25 days to 45 days to discourage panic buying and hoarding.

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While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.