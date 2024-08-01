LPG price hike: 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder rate increases by Rs 6.5, jet fuel prices also hiked by 2%

Price of commercial LPG gas, used by hotels and restaurants, was increased by Rs 6.5 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Jet fuel, or ATF price, was also hiked by 2 percent, the notification added.

Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,605 per 19-kg cylinder in Mumbai, Rs 1,764.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1,817 in Chennai. The increase follows four monthly price reductions, the last one being that of Rs 30 per cylinder on July 1. In four price reductions, rates were cut by Rs 148 per 19-kg cylinder.

It is to be noted that prices vary from state to state according to the incidence of local taxes.

Previously, the 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder rate was cut by Rs 30 from July 1. In Delhi, the revised retail sale price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,646.

However, the rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Prices of petrol and diesel also continue to remain unchanged.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Meanwhile, the government has increased jet fuel (ATF) price by Rs 3,006.71/kl in Delhi to R 97,975.72/kl, The Mint reported. The new prices will take effect from August 1. After the latest revision, ATF will now cost Rs 97,975.72/kl in Delhi, Rs 1,00,520.88/kl in Kolkata, Rs 91,650.34/kl in Mumbai and Rs 1,01,632.08/kl in Chennai for domestic airlines.