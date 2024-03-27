LS elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces 17 candidates, fields Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South

Sanjay Raut, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, on Wednesday released the list of 17 candidates fielded by the party for the upcoming general elections.

The party, led by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, has fielded former Union minister Arvind Sawant from Mumbai South and sitting MP Gajanan Kirtikar's son Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North-West.

At present, Gajanan Kirtikar is affiliated to the rival Shiv Sena faction headed by Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde. Anil Desai will be in the electoral fray from Mumbai South-Central.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has also fielded former Union minister Anant Geete from Raigad whereas Narendra Khedekar has been fielded from Buldhana and Chandrahar Patil from Sangli, as per Raut's post on X (formerly Twitter).

List of Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidates

Buldhana: Narendra Khedekar

Narendra Khedekar Yavatmal-Vashim: Sanjay Deshmukh

Sanjay Deshmukh Maval: Sanjog Vaghere-Patil

Sanjog Vaghere-Patil Sangli: Chandrahar Patil

Chandrahar Patil Hingoli: Nagesh Patil Ashtikar

Nagesh Patil Ashtikar Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire

Chandrakant Khaire Dharashiv: Omraje Nimbalkar

Omraje Nimbalkar Shirdi: Bhausaheb Vaghchaure

Bhausaheb Vaghchaure Nashik: Rajabhau Waze

Rajabhau Waze Raigad: Anant Geete

Anant Geete Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri: Vinayak Raut

Vinayak Raut Thane: Rajan Vichare

Rajan Vichare Mumbai North-East: Sanjay Dina Patil

Sanjay Dina Patil Mumbai-South: Arvind Sawant

Arvind Sawant Mumbai South-Central: Anil Desai

Anil Desai Mumbai North-West: Amol Kirtikar

Amol Kirtikar Parbhani: Sanjay Jadhav

Previously, Uddhav Thackeray indicated that Amol Kiritkar, Chandrahar Patil and Anant Gete will be party candidates from Mumbai North-West, Sangli and Raigad Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is likely to release its first list of candidates in a day or two, according to party leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale. NCP, another MVA constituent, is yet to officially declare its candidates for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Congress has declared its candidates on some seats where there is no tussle with its alliance partners. The MVA constituents, who are also members of the INDIA bloc, have yet to finalize their seat-sharing arrangement. Maharashtra will vote in five phases starting from April 19.

The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh. With the last date for filing nominations being March 27 for the five seats going to the polls in the first phase on April 19, parties yet to name nominees for these constituencies are expected to do so by Tuesday.