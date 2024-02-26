'My working style similar to PM Modi, Amit Shah': Ajit Pawar on why he joined hands with BJP, Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday issued a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle to clarify his reasons for joining hands with the BJP and the Shiv Sena. In a letter on X, Pawar claimed that his working style is akin to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have taken my own role intending to complete the development works without any compromise with an ideology and objective. I found the development work being done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to be important," Pawar said.

Pawar noted he liked the leadership and decision-making qualities of Modi and Shah. He further said that he had no intention of disrespecting elders.

"I liked their qualities like sharp leadership and correct decision-making process. My working style and theirs are very similar. I have no intention of disrespecting elders," he further noted.

Ajit Pawar on PM Modi, NDA win in Lok Sabha polls

While addressing a public rally in Baramati on Sunday, Maharashtra Deputy CM said that a large majority in the country wants Narendra Modi to be the Prime Minister of India for a third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in the state is working towards that, news agency PTI reported.

While urging his supporters to not make any statements that could create friction or hurt sentiments, Pawar said: "More than 65 per cent people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls."

Devendra Fadnavis on BJP's alliance with Shiv Sena, NCP

Moreover, Pawar's colleague and Maharashtra Deputy CM said at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit 3.0 that the BJP has a strategic alliance with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the state and an emotional one with the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

"We are in strategic alliance with NCP and have an emotional alliance with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena," he said.

Fadnavis was confident that Prime Minister Modi's government at the Centre will get a third term. He further said the BJP is not facing anti-incumbency and that it does not need to target the opposition.

Ajit Pawar joins BJP-Shiv Sena combine

In July 2023, Pawar split his uncle's party Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena coalition. Pawar along with many top leaders of the NCP walked away from the Sharad Pawar-led party.

A year before that, Shinde split the undivided Sena to form the government with the BJP. Before Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena, it was led by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray.

When he joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, Pawar was sworn in as the state's Deputy CM for the fourth time. The ruling alliance in Maharashtra comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP.

