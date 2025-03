LS Polls 2024: AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Punjab; Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal fielded from Amritsar 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its first candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The AAP has fielded Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Lalit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahid, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, and Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Karamjeet Anmol has been fielded from Faridkot, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangur, and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

The Aam Aadmi Party proudly presents its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Punjab: pic.twitter.com/q1xwSab32v — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 14, 2024

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats and AAP has decided to contest all.