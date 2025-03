LS Polls 2024: AIADMK releases first list of 16 candidates for Tamil Nadu, J Jayavardhan fielded from Chennai South

The AIADMK on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. This time, the AIADMK is contesting on its own, without any alliance with the erstwhile partner BJP.

The party has fielded J Jayavardhan from Chennai South constituency, Royapuram Manohar from Chennai North, E Rajasekhar from Kancheepuram, AL Vijayan from Arakkonam, V Jayaprakash from Krishnagiri, GV Gajendran from Arani, J Bhagyaraj from Villupuram, P Vignesh from Salem, S Tamilmani from Namakkal, Ashok Kumar from Erode, and KRL Thangavel from Karur.

M Chandrahasan will contest from Chidambaram, P Saravanan from Madurai, VT Narayanasamy from Theni, and P Jeyaperumal from Virudhunagar.

Earlier, MK Stalin's DMK released its manifesto and candidate list. The party has fielded Kalanidhi Veeraswamy from North Chennai, Thamizhachi Thangapandian from South Chennai, and Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

Sriperumbudur- TR Baalu

Thiruvanamalai- Annadurai

Nilgiris- A Raja

Thoothukudi- Kanimozhi