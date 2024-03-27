LS Polls 2024: EC notice to Supriya Shrinate for comments against Kangana Ranaut

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her remarks against Kangana Ranaut, BJP's candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. The poll watchdog also issued notice to BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for his comments against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The EC has sought the responses of Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate by 5 pm on March 29.

On Tuesday, a controversy erupted after Ghosh was heard mocking the family background of Mamata Banerjee in a purported video clip. The TMC filed a complaint with the EC against Ghosh, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct. The Trinamool Congress shared the purported video clip in which Ghosh was heard making the remarks and claimed that it reflects the "DNA of the saffron camp".

The EC's notice to Shrinate comes a day after the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to the poll watchdog, asking it to take stringent action against the congress leader. NCW Chief Rekha Sharma said it was unfortunate that a woman was using such derogatory language against another woman.

"NCW has taken it very seriously. We have written to the Election Commission to take stringent action against the party and the leader. Not only one leader but two leaders are saying the same thing on Twitter and later denying that they have made such a post. They owe an apology to Kangana," she said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"They are big leaders in their party and better conduct is expected from both of them. I hope that Sonia Ji will take action against both of them. Kangana's reply is very dignified and she took a stance with dignity. A complaint has already been sent to the Election Commission."

A day after Kangana was named as the BJP candidate from Mandi, a post was shared on Shrinate's Insta account, showing a photo of a scantily-clad Kangana, with a derogatory caption.

Supriya Shrinate claimed that the social media post, which was later taken down, was made by someone who had access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts. She also blamed a parody account that was misusing her name on X.