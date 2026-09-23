LSR moves classes online as students raise safety concerns after gangrape near campus

The college administration said student safety and well-being remained its priority. Faculty mentors and counsellors have also been asked to remain available to students.

The incident at Aastha Kunj Park was reported on Monday evening. According to Delhi Police, the teenager had visited Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before entering the park.

Three men allegedly approached the two while posing as policemen. They then separated the girl from her friend and took her to an isolated area of the park, where police said the men allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened both of them.

All three accused have been arrested, according to police.

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Accused opens fire during police operation

One of the accused, identified as Asif, allegedly opened fire when police attempted to apprehend him near District Magistrate's Office Road in Amar Colony.

Police said a bullet struck a head constable's bulletproof jacket, following which the police team fired in self-defence and injured Asif in the leg.

LSR students raise safety concerns

The developments have raised concerns among LSR students, particularly those living in paying guest accommodation and other housing around the college and Aastha Kunj Park.

Some students have reportedly discussed temporarily returning home, while others said they were avoiding travelling alone and commuting in groups.

The LSR Students' Union held an emergency online General Body Meeting at 9 pm on Tuesday to discuss the concerns.

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Students seek discussion on campus security

In a statement circulated ahead of the meeting, student representatives said the recent developments had left many students feeling "shaken and unsafe" and called for a collective discussion on security measures and the concerns of students.

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The union said it plans to raise the students' concerns with the college administration, particularly regarding security around the campus perimeter.

The statement described the meeting as a platform for students to voice concerns, share experiences and discuss measures they want to see implemented.

The students' statement also said that safety around the college should be treated as an immediate requirement rather than a long-term aspiration, urging students to organise and collectively raise their concerns.