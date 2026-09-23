Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LSR moves classes online as students raise safety concerns after gangrape near campus

LSR moves classes online as students raise safety concerns after gangrape near campus

The college administration said student safety and well-being remained its priority.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 3:00 PM IST
LSR moves classes online as students raise safety concerns after gangrape near campusFaculty mentors and counsellors have also been asked to remain available to students.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has moved teaching online and suspended physical classes after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, ANI reported on Wednesday.

The college suspended physical classes from Tuesday afternoon after police intercepted an accused near the college's back gate. The encounter took place around 50 metres from the gate, triggering anxiety among students and staff.

Advertisement

The college administration said student safety and well-being remained its priority. Faculty mentors and counsellors have also been asked to remain available to students.

The incident at Aastha Kunj Park was reported on Monday evening. According to Delhi Police, the teenager had visited Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before entering the park.

Three men allegedly approached the two while posing as policemen. They then separated the girl from her friend and took her to an isolated area of the park, where police said the men allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened both of them.

All three accused have been arrested, according to police.

Don't Miss: India salary hikes to stabilise at 8–12% in 2026: Which skills can fetch up to 30%?

Advertisement

Accused opens fire during police operation

One of the accused, identified as Asif, allegedly opened fire when police attempted to apprehend him near District Magistrate's Office Road in Amar Colony.

Police said a bullet struck a head constable's bulletproof jacket, following which the police team fired in self-defence and injured Asif in the leg.

LSR students raise safety concerns

The developments have raised concerns among LSR students, particularly those living in paying guest accommodation and other housing around the college and Aastha Kunj Park.

Some students have reportedly discussed temporarily returning home, while others said they were avoiding travelling alone and commuting in groups.

The LSR Students' Union held an emergency online General Body Meeting at 9 pm on Tuesday to discuss the concerns.

Advertisement

Students seek discussion on campus security

In a statement circulated ahead of the meeting, student representatives said the recent developments had left many students feeling "shaken and unsafe" and called for a collective discussion on security measures and the concerns of students.

Must Read: India ranks 4th among countries worst hit by heat-related deaths due to Super El Nino. Here's how

The union said it plans to raise the students' concerns with the college administration, particularly regarding security around the campus perimeter.

The statement described the meeting as a platform for students to voice concerns, share experiences and discuss measures they want to see implemented.

The students' statement also said that safety around the college should be treated as an immediate requirement rather than a long-term aspiration, urging students to organise and collectively raise their concerns.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more