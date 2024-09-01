Madhya Pradesh CM unveils ₹1,586 crore industrial projects at Gwalior conclave, eyes growth and infrastructure

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav emphasized that favorable policies, a supportive environment, and administrative cooperation have fueled industrial growth in the state. At the Regional Industry Conclave in Gwalior, Dr. Yadav inaugurated and laid the foundation for 47 new industrial units, representing a total investment of ₹1,586 crore. The conclave, focused on heritage, history, and industry, also saw the distribution of land allocation letters to five industrial units.

During the event, Dr. Yadav paid homage to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia at the Agriculture University campus and visited an exhibition on the development prospects of the micro, small, and medium enterprise sector. He also announced the opening of eight district-level industry facilitation centers in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which are now operational in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, and Ashoknagar. The conclave attracted representatives from Mexico and Zambia.

Dr. Yadav also announced the establishment of a large private hospital in Gwalior and stressed the importance of a conducive environment for entrepreneurship. He acknowledged Gwalior's rich heritage as an industrial hub and assured that issues related to sick industrial units, such as JC Mill, would be addressed similarly to the resolution of Hukamchand Mill’s issues in Indore.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised Dr. Yadav's efforts in awakening Gwalior’s industrial potential, highlighting the significant investments of ₹1.84 lakh crore in just six months. He noted that the arrival of new industries would transform the Gwalior-Chambal region.

State Assembly Speaker Shri Narendra Singh Tomar commended the holistic development approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that India is on its way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world. He emphasized Dr. Yadav's commitment to balanced development across all sectors, including villages, the poor, and women, as well as industries and businesses.

Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Shri Chaitanya Kashyap, observed that the conclave would accelerate industrialization in the state, with a focus on turning the youth into entrepreneurs in every district. Madhya Pradesh offers the highest grants to industries in the country.

Industrialists also shared their plans during the conclave. Shri Karan Adani of the Adani Group announced two new industrial units: a ₹2,500 crore defense sector unit in Shivpuri and a ₹500 crore cement grinding unit in Guna, along with a jacket manufacturing unit in Badarwas. Shri Vivek Taneja of Reliance Group mentioned potential investments in biogas and energy generation, while Shri Puneet Dower of Tropo Light outlined a ₹100 crore investment in the food processing sector, expected to create 500 jobs for women.

Principal Secretary for Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri Raghvendra Kumar Singh, provided an update on the state's industrial progress, including the launch of 51 industrial units that will generate approximately 8,300 jobs. He also highlighted preparations for the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal in February 2025.

Principal Secretary for Tourism, Shri Sheoshekhar Shukla, discussed the development of tourism sites, including 14 UNESCO sites, and the introduction of subsidies for large-scale tourism projects. Principal Secretary of Mining, Shri Sanjay Shukla, reported on increased coal production and the state’s leading position in diamond, copper, and manganese production. Principal Secretary of Information Technology, Shri Sanjay Dubey, highlighted the progress in the IT sector, including incentives for IT investments and the filming of popular web series in Madhya Pradesh.

In the conclave's final session, Dr. Yadav inaugurated 47 new industrial units, creating 4,752 jobs with a total investment of ₹1,586 crore. Land allocation letters were issued for 120 industrial units, with 268 acres allocated, involving an investment of ₹1,680 crore and creating 6,600 jobs. Dr. Yadav also symbolically provided land allocation letters to five units and inaugurated the Jai Vilas entrance gate, paying tribute to Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The inauguration session was attended by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Shri Prahlad Patel, Micro and Energy Minister Shri Pradyumna Singh Tomar, Social Justice and Disabled Welfare, and Horticulture Minister Shri Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Culture Minister of State Shri Dharmendra Lodhi, MPs Sushri Sandhya Rai, Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha, and Shri Shivmangal Singh Tomar, State Minister for Village Industries Shri Dilip Jayaswal, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Adal Singh Kanshana, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsi Ram Silawat, and Public Works Minister Shri Rakesh Shukla.

The event underscored the government’s commitment to industrial growth and development in Madhya Pradesh, with significant participation from state officials and industry leaders.