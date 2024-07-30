Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh names man sent by Fadnavis to defame Thackerays, Ajit Pawar, says...

Anil Deshmukh, senior NCP (SP) leader and Maharashtra's former home minister, on Monday named the man, who was allegedly sent by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, to sign an affidavit implicating the then CM Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Deshmukh said that when Fadnavis was Leader of Opposition, he sent Jansurajya Shakti Party youth wing president Samit Kadam 5-6 times. He further said that Kadam told him to make an affidavit implicating the Thackerays and Ajit Pawar.

"It was written that I made false accusations against many leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Ajit Pawar. These affidavits made false accusations against the above leaders," Maharashtra's former home minister said. He also mentioned despite not being an elected representative, Kadam has 'Y' category security.

The senior NCP (SP) leader also shared pictures of Kadam with Fadnavis on Monday, stating these pictures are available on social media. Before this, the BJP also shared pictures of Kadam with Sharad Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray.

Replying to Deshmukh's allegations, Kadam said that all this is being allegedly done to damage Devendra Fadnavis' image. The Jansurajya Shakti Party youth wing president also said that Deshmukh showed those photos that are there on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

"It was Deshmukh who called me to meet him, specifically to help him in the cases filed against him by the central agencies," he added. Deshmukh additionally claimed that there is a pen drive containing evidence of how Fadnavis, through central agencies like the ED and CBI, allegedly pressured him to sign false affidavits aimed at toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Fadnavis, however, has denied these accusations. He said that members of the ex-NCP minister's party provided him with audio-visual evidence of Deshmukh's comments about Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Sachin Vaze.

"If false accusations are levelled against me, I will have no choice but to make this evidence public," he said.