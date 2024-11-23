Maharashtra Assembly Election: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 103 votes despite having 5.6 million followers on Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan is running for the Maharashtra Assembly election from the Versova seat but has struggled to gain support. Despite having over 5.6 million Instagram followers, he has secured only 103 votes so far.

For context, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Haroon Khan is leading in the Versova seat with 46,619 votes, according to the Election Commission. Ajaz Khan is even trailing behind the NOTA (None of the Above) option, which received 747 votes. The voter turnout in the constituency was 51.2%.

It wasn't lost on social media that Ajaz Khan, a popular actor with over 5.6 million Instagram followers, managed to secure only 103 votes.

“Ajaz Khan who has 5.6 million followers on Instagram got 79 votes. When you realise 16 year olds cannot vote in State Elections unlike Bigg Boss evictions,” a user wrote on X.

Unverified claims suggested that even Ajaz Khan's own family members might not have voted for him.

“NOTA got more votes than Bigg Bossiya Ajaz Khan,” read another post on X.

The Versova seat, traditionally an INC stronghold, has 16 candidates in the fray. Ajaz Khan, contesting on an Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) ticket, is a well-known TV actor from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He has starred in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Karam Apnaa Apnaa and appeared in films such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday.