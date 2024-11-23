Maharashtra assembly election results 2024: MVA takes digital signatures of candidates likely to win, say sources

As the counting of votes is underway, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc has taken digital signatures of the candidates who are likely to make it in the Maharashtra assembly polls. This was done to help with future paperwork like affidavits as well as government formation, India Today reported citing sources.

The counting of votes began at 8 am across all the counting centres in the state, with the Mahayuti aiming to hold its fort and the MVA eyeing a comeback. The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

Kolhapur led with a voter turnout of 76.63 per cent, followed by 75.26 per cent in Gadchiroli. The lowest polling percentage was recorded in Mumbai city at 52.07 per cent. Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

He, however, said that the victory margin might not be too big. "The margin may not be too big, but within the margin we are going to form the government in both the states. The people of this country need a strong opposition party at the national level. In the last parliament elections, they voted well, and they will repeat the same."

According to early trends, the NDA comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena has an edge over the INDIA bloc. The INDIA bloc in Maharashtra comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is ahead in Sakoli, which he is likely to win. In Sakoli, Patole faced off against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar.

Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is leading in Baramati and Devendra Fadnavis is also leading in Nagpur South West. While Ajit Pawar contested against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, Fadnavis was locked in a Congress vs BJP battle in the Nagpur South West assembly seat.

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar is leading in Colaba. NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, is leading in Bandra East.

In the 288-seat assembly, the BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP fielded candidates in 59 seats. As part of the MVA, the Congress contested 101 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) in 86 seats.