Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Differences emerge in MVA over seat-sharing for Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is grappling with differences over seat-sharing in Mumbai, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) wants to contest on maximum seats. The MVA - an alliance of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Congress - discussed seat-sharing in Mumbai on Saturday. After the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said 99 per cent seats in the capital city had been finalised.

However, NCP and Congress denied this, saying nothing was finalised as yet. "Our discussions will continue. The Congress has sought 16 seats. We did not reach an agreement on any seat. We will take the call in future meetings," said Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe as per The Indian Express.

The NCP also denied seat-sharing deal. NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said his party is eyeing eight seats. "We had one MLA, Nawab Malik, but we don’t have any now. The first round of seat-sharing talks has taken place. In subsequent meetings, MVA leaders will take a call on finalising the seat-sharing arrangement," he was quoted as saying by IE.

The Hindustan Times reported that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is demanding 20 of 36 assembly seats in Mumbai. The Congress is seeking 15 seats, while the SP wants to contest seven seats. The national daily reported that Shiv Sena (UBT) is firm on contesting 20 seats. An MVA leader told the HT that Shiv Sena is looking to contest on all 14 seats that it won in 2019 except Chandivali, which it is ready to exchange with Vandre East from Congress.

NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad has hinted that Sena may get lion's share in Mumbai. "In Mumbai, Shiv Sena will remain a big brother when it comes to sharing of seats."

While the MVA has begun seat-sharing talks, the ruling Mahayuti has yet to start the process even as Ajit Pawar's NCP pressing for early finalisation of seats. The NCP wants to contest 80-90 seats, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena wants to contest on 100 of 288 seats.

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year.