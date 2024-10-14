Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: How the BJP and Shiv Sena's Ladki Bahin scheme became a political flashpoint in the state

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, an income support scheme for women in Maharashtra, has ignited a fierce political battle between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Mahayuti coalition government and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as the state gears up for assembly polls later this year.

While the Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, is touting the scheme as a flagship achievement in its election campaign, the MVA—comprising the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Congress—has been highly critical of its financial feasibility. The opposition claims the state lacks the funds to sustain such a large-scale initiative.

Related Articles

At a recent press conference, NCP chief Sharad Pawar raised doubts about the government’s ability to finance the scheme in the long term. He pointed out the absence of clear budgeting provisions, questioning how the scheme could continue without straining the state’s finances. "We do not oppose the scheme in principle, but the government must provide clear, separate budgetary allocations," Pawar said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also launched a scathing attack, accusing the Shinde government of manipulating public perception through misleading advertisements ahead of the elections. He called the scheme a ploy to use taxpayers’ money to buy votes, stating, "The government is betraying the spirit of Maharashtra by giving people their own money in exchange for political loyalty."

In response, Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the scheme, accusing the opposition of trying to derail a program that is immensely popular among women. Fadnavis pointed out that opposition leaders had even approached the High Court in an attempt to halt the initiative. "The Ladki Bahin Yojana is here to stay. Women must be wary of those who oppose initiatives benefiting lakhs of families and must give a fitting response in the elections," Fadnavis remarked.

What is the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched in August 2024, the scheme provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to eligible women aged 21 to 65 years. With an allocated budget of ₹46,000 crore, the program aims to improve women's health, nutrition, and economic empowerment through direct benefit transfers (DBT). The scheme is seen as a critical tool to boost women’s roles in their families and communities.

To qualify, women must belong to families with an annual income not exceeding ₹2.5 lakh. They must be residents of Maharashtra, with their bank accounts linked to their Aadhaar numbers. The scheme extends to a broad range of women, including those who are married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, or destitute. Additionally, one unmarried woman per family is eligible to receive the benefit.

Who is excluded from the scheme?

The scheme excludes women from families where:

Any member is an income taxpayer.

A family member holds a permanent government job or pension.

The family is already receiving similar financial support through other government schemes.

A family member is a sitting or former MP/MLA.

The family owns a four-wheeler (excluding tractors).

A family member holds a significant position in a government or public sector organization.

Women who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the government portal, submitting necessary documents to complete the process.

As the Maharashtra assembly polls draw near, the debate over the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana is likely to intensify, with both sides leveraging the scheme to sway voters. Whether it becomes a turning point in the election remains to be seen.