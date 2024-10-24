Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Sharad Pawar announces first list; check full list here

scorecardresearch
Business Today
NEWS

NEWS

India
The Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On Thursday, October 24, 2024, the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) unveiled its first list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Among the most notable announcements was the candidacy of Yugendra Pawar, who will challenge his uncle, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the Baramati constituency.

Yugendra Pawar is the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s younger brother, adding a personal twist to what promises to be a high-stakes electoral battle within the Pawar family. This candidacy sets the stage for an intense showdown in Baramati, a constituency that has long been a stronghold for the Pawar family.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar) list also includes other heavyweights such as state president Jayant Patil (Islampur), Jitendra Awhad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Harshvardhan Patil (Indapur), and Rohit Patil, son of the late R.R. Patil, who is set to make his electoral debut in Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance consisting of the NCP (Sharad Pawar), Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), recently finalized a seat-sharing agreement, allocating 255 out of the 288 constituencies among its partners. Each party will contest 85 seats. This agreement has positioned the Sharad Pawar faction as a serious contender for the Chief Minister's post, should the alliance win the elections. Initially aiming for 75-80 seats, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) managed to secure a larger share after negotiations.

The face-off in Baramati is especially significant given recent electoral results. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, received 573,979 votes but lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule of the Sharad Pawar faction, who secured 732,312 votes, underscoring the deepening family and political rivalry.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, encompassing all 288 constituencies, are scheduled for November 20, with results expected on November 23.

Here's full list

Constituency Candidate Name 
   
Islampur Jayant Patil
Katol Anil Deshmukh
Ghansawangi Rajesh Tope
Karad North Balasaheb Patil
Kalwa Mumbra Jitendra Awad
Koregaon Shashikant Shinde
Vasmat Jayaprakash Dandegaonkar
Jalgaon Rural Gulabrao Deokar
Indapur Harshvardhan Patil
Rahuri Prajakt Tanpure
Shirur Ashok Pawar
Shirala Man Singh Naik 
Vikramgad Sunil Bhusara 
Karjat Jamkhed Rohit Pawar 
Tasgaon Rohit Patil
Ahampur Vinayak Patil 
King of Shindkhed Rajendra Shingane
Udgir Sudhakar Bhalerao 
Bhokardan Chandrakant Danve
Tumsar Charan Waghmare
Kinwat Pradeep Naik
Jintoor Vijay Bhamble
Belapur Sandeep Naik
Vadgaon Sherry Bapu Saheb Pathare
Jamner Dilip Khodpe
Muktainagar Rohini Khadse
Murtijapur Samrat Dongardive
Nagpur Duneshwar Pethe 
Ravikant Bopche Tiroda
Hari Bhagyashree Atram
Badnapur Rupkumar Bablu Chaudhary 
Ghatkopar East Rakhi Jadhav
Ambegaon Devdutt Nikam
Baramati Yugendra Pawar
Kopargaon Sandeep Varpe
Shevgaon Pratap Dhakane
Parner Rani Lanka
Karmala Narayan Patil 
Solapur North Mahesh Kothe 
Kagal Samarjit Singh Ghatge 
Chiplun Prashant Yadav
Hadapsar Prashant Jagtap
Cage

Prithviraj Sath

 

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 8:58 PM IST
