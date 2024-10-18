Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated Sanjay Raut hits back at Congress for delay in seat share agreement

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced his frustration on Friday regarding the protracted negotiations over seat-sharing among the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners. He expressed doubts about the decision-making capabilities of Maharashtra Congress leaders, according to a report by PTI.

In his comments to reporters, Raut stated that the MVA coalition, which includes Congress, Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), has reached an agreement on 200 of the 288 assembly seats. He mentioned that he had discussions with Congress general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, as well as Ramesh Chennithala, the party’s Maharashtra in-charge, earlier in the day. Raut also indicated plans to speak with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later.

Raut remarked, “The pending decision should be expedited. Very little time is left. Maharashtra Congress leaders are not capable of making decisions. They have to send the list to Delhi frequently, and then discussions happen. The decision will have to be taken at the earliest.”

He further noted, “There is no major difference of opinion between NCP and Shiv Sena, not even in Congress, but there are some seats on which all three parties claim. Nana Patole is our ally in Maharashtra, but there is a problem on some seats; it will be resolved.”

Raut did not shy away from criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating, “People like me have gone to jail and come back; we know who the targets are and what the BJP will do.” He compared the BJP's tactics to those of the “Bishnoi gang,” asserting that the ruling party uses agencies like the CBI and ED as tools against its adversaries.

Despite the challenges posed by the BJP, Raut reiterated the resolve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to stand firm. He also took aim at the Election Commission, alleging bias: “The Election Commission has given some important decisions, and we feel that those decisions are against the interests of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and will help Shinde and the BJP. The Election Commission and the Supreme Court are not neutral. They are the B, C, and D teams of the BJP.”

Late on Thursday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole announced plans to submit a list of 20-25 assembly constituencies where the MVA partners have overlapping claims to the high commands of each party for resolution. He informed reporters that a final meeting was held on Thursday among MVA leaders involved in the seat-sharing discussions. Patole expressed optimism about finalising the seat-sharing arrangement for all 288 constituencies by October 18-19.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the MVA coalition performed strongly, securing 30 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra. The assembly elections in the state are scheduled for November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23.



