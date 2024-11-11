Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP intensifies campaign with its all-new 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain' slogan

In a strategic move to boost its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is promoting the slogan 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (Together, we are safe). This phrase, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a pointed critique of the Congress party, which is accused of fostering divisive politics among backward classes.

The slogan prominently featured in advertisements across major newspapers in Maharashtra on Monday, showcasing the logos of the BJP's Mahayuti alliance partners, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

At a recent rally in Dhule, Prime Minister Modi launched a direct attack on Congress, alleging that the party's agenda promotes inter-caste conflict. “They do not want Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes to progress and receive acknowledgement. Always remember, ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’,” Modi declared, emphasizing unity among communities.

Congress' rebuttal

However, the BJP's campaign has drawn ire from opposition parties, with Congress and other critics accusing the ruling party of inciting divisions within society. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the necessity of the slogan, asking who feels threatened enough to consider the message meaningful. "The real threat to the nation emanates from the BJP and the RSS," Kharge stated.

Kharge further pointed out the conflicting narratives within the BJP, citing that while the Prime Minister urges unity, other leaders promote a more antagonistic view with slogans like 'batenge to katenge' (Divided, we fall). "Who is genuinely threatened? The country faces danger from the RSS, BJP, Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he added.

The slogan has also faced opposition from within the BJP's coalition. NCP leader Ajit Pawar expressed discontent with the original phrasing of the slogan, which was introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a recent interview with India Today, Pawar stated that the narrative of division would not resonate with the people of Maharashtra, where development should be the focal point.

Maharashtra is set to hold its elections in a single phase on November 20. The election results along with vote counting scheduled for three days later on November 23, 2024.