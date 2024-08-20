Maharashtra assembly polls: Owaisi's AIMIM ready to ally with MVA 'to defeat BJP'

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) wants to ally with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra to defeat the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, the AIMIM's state unit president, said that his party had even offered to join the group in the Lok Sabha elections. "We had said this during the Lok Sabha elections and we are giving an offer to the MVA again to join hands as we want to defeat the BJP. But it is up to them whether to include us in the alliance or not."

"If they (MVA parties) take us along, it will be beneficial for them. If not, we are ready to move ahead alone...If they think we have some power and have a vote bank, then they will ask us, otherwise they will not," Jaleel added.

When asked if the AIMIM does not have any issue with MVA constituent Shiv Sena (UBT), he said, "The BJP has damaged the country, so we want to keep them away from the government by any means." He, however, refused to forge an alliance with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

In the Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM could not win any seats. Aurangabad, the only seat it had won in the 2019 elections, also went to the Shiv Sena.

The MVA, on the other hand, bagged 30 of 48 seats, with Congress winning the highest 13 seats. The NDA received a major blow as it could win only 17, with the BJP a mere 9, down by 14 in 2019.

The MVA is hoping to repeat the Lok Sabha performance and win the upcoming assembly elections.