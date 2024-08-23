Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow: Will schools, hospitals, public transport be affected on August 24? Here's what we know

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has called for a statewide bandh in Maharashtra to protest against the alleged sexual assault of two kindergarten girls at school in Badlapur. The three MVA parties -- Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress -- are supporting the bandh.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that three MVA allies had met to discuss the seat-sharing plan for the upcoming assembly polls in the state but chose to discuss the law and order situation in the state instead.

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also urged the citizens to observe the bandh. "I appeal to all citizens, who have a sensitive mind; each of them should observe this bandh. The murderers should must be taught a lesson," a translation of Thackeray's post on X in Marathi read.

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition the state assembly, told PTI that the MVA allies discussed the issue of women's security in the state and the failure of the Mahayuti government on all fronts.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also led a protest over the Badlapur case outside the Mantralaya. Opposition has alleged that the girls' parents were made to wait for around 11 hours before the officials registered an FIR in the case.

Maharashtra Bandh on August 24: What's open and what's not

There is no official notification with regards to the closure of schools and colleges on Saturday. Buses and metro services are also expected to function as usual. Hospitals and OPDs are also expected to function normally tomorrow.

Grocery shops are likely to remain closed and milk supply may be impacted across the state due to the bandh, as per media reports. Banks, however, will remain shut tomorrow due to fourth Saturday and not the statewide shutdown announced by the MVA.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar's assurance

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the CM Eknath Shinde-led state government will ensure that the bandh does not affect the day-to-day lives of people by keeping everything functional.

While attacking the opposition, Pawar said that the Bombay High Court has previously stated that such shutdown calls cannot be given. Furthermore, he said that the opposition is finding it difficult to oppose the Mahayuti government because of the schemes announced announced by the state government.