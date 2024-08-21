Badlapur sexual assault case: Maha Vikas Aghadi to announce Maharashtra Bandh on August 24, says Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will call for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 over the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Last week, two kindergarten girls were sexually abused by attended inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur.

Raut said that the MVA allies had met to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state but chose to avoid that discussion today.

"The people of Maharashtra are agitated and FIRs have been registered against those who have protested. We have decided that on August 24, MVA will call for Maharashtra Bandh over the Badlapur incident," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Susieben Shah said that the Badlapur school where two young girls were allegedly sexually abused, preferred to cover up the crime instead of helping the parents file a police complaint.

She said that the child protection unit took the parents to the police station to file the complaint in the case. "When I asked the school management about the case, they tried to cover up. I even asked them why POCSO provisions should not be invoked against the school management," Shah was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.

Shah said that if the school management would have promptly alerted the police, the chaos that unfolded in Badlapur could have been avoided. "The issue arises from the parents being made to wait for 11 hours," she said.

Not only this, the medical examination of the girl was also delayed by around 10 hours, as per media reports. The mother of one of the girls was made to wait for more than 10 hours despite being 2-months pregnant.

She also said that she would recommend setting up a structured procedure for educational institutions to avoid such situations in the future.

The incident led to a massive protest in Badlapur wherein a large number of people blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school. The protestors demanded strict punishment for the accused, who was arrested on Saturday.