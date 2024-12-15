Maharashtra Cabinet: BJP gets 16 berths, Sena settles with 9; Full list of ministers

A total of 39 MLAs were sworn into the Maharashtra government on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony, held in Nagpur, saw 33 legislators inducted as Cabinet ministers and six as ministers of state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest party in the coalition, secured 16 Cabinet berths, while the Shiv Sena got nine and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed eight. In the ministers of state category, the BJP retained its dominance with three MLAs, followed by two from Shiv Sena and one from the NCP.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to retain the all-powerful Home portfolio. Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister on December 5, with former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief ministers.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Full List of Ministers

BJP

1. Chandrashekhar Bawankule

2. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

3. Chandrakant Patil

4. Girish Mahajan

5. Ganesh Naik

6. Mangal Prabhat Lodha

7. Jaykumar Rawal

8. Pankaja Munde

9. Atul Save

10. Ashok Uike

11. Ashish Shelar

12. Shivendra Raje Bhosale

13. Jaykumar Gore

14. Sanjay Savkare

15. Nitesh Rane

16. Akash Fundkar

BJP (MoS)

1. Madhuri Misal

2. Pankaj Bhoyar

3. Mehna Bordikar

Shiv Sena

1. Gulabrao Patil

2. Dada Bhuse

3. Sanjay Rathod

4. Uday Samant

5. Shamburaj Desai

6. Sanjay Shirsat

7. Pratap Sarnaik

8. Bharatsheth Gogawale

9. Prakash Abitkar

Sena (MoS)



1. Ashish Jaiswal

2. Yogesh Kadam

NCP

1. Hasan Mushrif

2. Dhananjay Munde

3. Datta Mama Bharne

4. Aditi Tatkare

5. Manikrao Kokate

6. Narhari Zirwal

7. Makrand Aba Patil

8. Babasaheb Patil

1. Indraneel Naik (MoS)

Notable Shiv Sena leaders who retained their Cabinet positions include Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, and Sanjay Rathod. Others inducted include Sanjay Shirsat, Bharat Gogawale, and Pratap Sarnaik. However, prominent Shiv Sena members such as Deepak Kesarkar, Tanaji Sawant, and Abdul Sattar were left out of the new Cabinet.

The portfolio distribution is expected to mirror that of the previous Mahayuti government, with the Shiv Sena gaining one additional ministry. The BJP is set to retain key departments like revenue, education, power, and irrigation, while the NCP is likely to continue overseeing finance, cooperatives, agriculture, and sports.