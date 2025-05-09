Maharashtra cancels leaves for top officials from health, disaster management department amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

In response to the escalating situation between India and Pakistan, the Maharashtra government has taken significant measures to strengthen security across the state. The Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday that the leaves of senior officials in key departments, including health, disaster management, and others, would be cancelled to ensure full preparedness. This decision was made after a review meeting led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The CM’s office confirmed that a comprehensive review of the security situation took place, involving top state officials, including the Director-General of Police, the Mumbai Police Chief, and senior officers from various departments. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present during the meeting.

The government has ramped up its response by directing authorities to conduct mock drills in each of Maharashtra's 36 districts. These drills are designed to evaluate the readiness of local agencies and ensure smooth operations in case of an emergency, particularly during potential blackouts. A war room is to be set up in each district to monitor security measures closely.

The state has also implemented precautionary measures, such as enforcing the use of dark curtains and window panes during blackouts, and ensuring that backup power systems are available. This is part of a broader effort to raise public awareness about what to do during a blackout and to keep operations running smoothly during this period.

Maharashtra’s response includes an intensified focus on coastal security. Authorities have been instructed to rent fishing trawlers to assist in boosting surveillance along the coastline. The police have been told to conduct combing operations and increase vigilance across the state, particularly around critical infrastructure like electricity and water supply systems.

In addition to the security measures, the state government has issued clear instructions to maintain law and order, including the prevention of any malicious social media activity. Authorities will be closely monitoring social media for any attempts to help Pakistan or spread fake news.

In light of the ongoing tensions, the state is coordinating with the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard to ensure that Mumbai and other vital areas in Maharashtra remain secure. The state government is committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard the region from potential threats, as confirmed by Fadnavis and Shinde.

(With PTI inputs)