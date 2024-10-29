Maharashtra: Denied ticket, Shinde Sena MLA Shrinivas Vanga Goes missing

Shrinivas Vanga, the incumbent MLA from Palghar, has gone missing after being denied a ticket by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Police officials are currently searching for Vanga, who has been unreachable for the past 15 hours, with his phone switched off, raising concerns about his whereabouts and well-being.

Visuals from Vanga's residence show police officers stationed outside, but his family remains worried after losing contact with him. The development follows the Shiv Sena’s announcement that former MP Rajendra Gavit would be the party’s candidate for Palghar, sidelining Vanga.

On Monday, Vanga reportedly expressed regret over leaving Uddhav Thackeray's faction after the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena. He blamed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for failing to protect loyalists within the party and admitted that joining the Shinde faction was a mistake.

The Shinde-led Sena initially considered fielding Vanga from Palghar but opted to give the ticket to Rajendra Gavit after finalizing an agreement with the BJP. Gavit, a former BJP leader, had recently rejoined Shinde's party, sealing the nomination. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced Hemant Savara as its candidate for the constituency.

Vanga's emotional response to the denial of a ticket has sparked speculation about internal tensions within the Shinde faction.

The assembly elections for Maharashtra are scheduled for November 20.

(With inputs from Saurabh Vaktania)