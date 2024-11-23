scorecardresearch
Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmed stares at defeat, Sana Malik takes solid lead in Anushakti Nagar

Fahad Ahmed has alleged manipulation in the counting. In a video message, the NCP-SP leader said that after round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds, EVM machines with 99% charging were opened and the BJP-supported NCP candidate took lead.

NCP candidate Sana Malik has taken a massive lead against Fahad Ahmed, husband of Swara Bhaskar, in the Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency. Sana, the daughter of Nawab Malik, is leading by over 3,000 votes. Sana has got 49,341 votes, while Ahmad is in the second position with 45,963 votes. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Acharya Vidyadhar is in the third position. Counting is still underway. 

Fahad Ahmed has alleged manipulation in the counting. In a video message, the NCP-SP leader said that after round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds, EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and the BJP-supported NCP candidate took lead. "This is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19."

Swara Bhaskar also repeated the same allegation. In a tweet, she said that after a steady lead in the initial rounds, suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs were opened and the NCP candidate took the lead. "How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?" 


 


 

Published on: Nov 23, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
