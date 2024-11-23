Maharashtra verdict is out: Shinde is real Shiv Sena, Uddhav loses biggest prestige battle of his life

The Maharashtra assembly election results have delivered a decisive blow to Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in what was the most significant prestige battle of his political career. Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena faction with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, has not only emerged victorious but also solidified his claim as the leader of the "real Shiv Sena".

As per the latest trends, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in over 55 constituencies, compared to Uddhav's faction, which is ahead in only 20 seats. Shinde's impressive strike rate is a testament to his dominance; contesting only 80 seats, his faction outperformed Uddhav's Sena, which fielded candidates in 92 constituencies.

The decisive assembly verdict appears to settle the debate over the rightful heir to the Shiv Sena's political legacy. Shinde's triumph comes on the heels of his faction's stronger strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections, where he won 7 out of 15 seats, compared to Uddhav's 9 victories from 21 seats.

Throughout the campaign, Eknath Shinde positioned himself as the leader supported by "real Shiv Sainiks," often contrasting his faction's grassroots backing with Uddhav's alleged dependence on votes from Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, particularly in Muslim-majority areas.

In a rally at Vaijapur, Shinde dismissed Uddhav's Shiv Sena (UBT) as divisive, taking aim at their 'flaming torch' symbol. "They call it a symbol of revolution, but it sets homes ablaze and divides communities," Shinde had said, signaling his confidence in retaining the Sena's traditional base.

Shinde's focus on safeguarding the party's original ideology appears to have struck a chord with the voters, bolstering his claim to the Shiv Sena’s core identity.

Resounding Win for Mahayuti

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, is heading for a historic win in Maharashtra, leading in nearly 230 seats. The BJP has performed exceptionally well, leading in 130-plus constituencies, surpassing its 2019 tally of 105 seats.

Ajit Pawar's NCP faction has also shown significant improvement, leading in nearly 40 seats — far better than its dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, where it won just one of four contested seats.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Uddhav's Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, trails significantly with leads in nearly 50 constituencies.

Uddhav Sena Rejects Verdict

The crushing defeat has left Uddhav Thackeray's camp grappling for answers. Sena MP Sanjay Raut dismissed the early trends, saying, "This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra. We know what the people of Maharashtra want." However, the Congress has not questioned the trends yet.

With a resounding mandate for the Mahayuti and Eknath Shinde's Sena outshining Uddhav's faction, the political narrative in Maharashtra has undergone a seismic shift.