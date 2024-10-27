NCP-SP fields Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad from Anushakti Nagar

Sharad Pawar's NCP on Sunday fielded Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad from the Anushakti Nagar seat, which falls under the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. Fahad Ahmad joined the NCP-SP earlier today from Samajwadi Party. Nawab Malik won the Anushakti Nagar seat in 2019. He also held this seat from 2009 and 2014.

Announcing the decision, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said "Samajwadi Party leader and Actor Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmad joined NCP-SCP. He has been fielded from the Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar)."

Patil said Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. "People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency."

Ahmad thanked the NCP-SP for fielding him. "Sharad Pawar is also a socialist leader and I am thankful to him that he has asked Akhilesh Yadav that they want to announce my name as a candidate from NCP-SCP."