Maharashtra elections: Uddhav Thackeray as CM face of MVA? Sharad Pawar says 'no individual should overshadow...'

In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finds itself at a crossroads over the question of projecting a chief ministerial face. While Shiv Sena (UBT) is pushing Uddhav Thackeray to lead the charge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has insisted on a collective leadership approach.

"Our alliance represents our collective strength. No single individual should overshadow this unity," Pawar said during a press briefing in Kolhapur.

He stressed the importance of consensus among all alliance partners in deciding their strategy.

Pawar also called for expanding the alliance to include Left parties and other groups opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their pivotal role in recent electoral gains.

"To strengthen our position, we must include all who oppose Modi," he asserted.

In contrast, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reiterated the necessity of projecting a CM face, citing Uddhav Thackeray's leadership during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic. "The people of Maharashtra have shown faith in MVA because of Uddhav Thackeray's leadership," Raut remarked, underlining the electoral advantage of a visible leader.

Raut drew parallels with national politics, pointing out how projecting a prime ministerial face significantly impacts electoral outcomes.

"People want to know who they are voting for," he emphasized, underscoring the importance of clarity in leadership.

Despite differing views, both parties remain committed to presenting a unified front in the upcoming elections, aiming for a decisive victory in the state.