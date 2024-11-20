Maharashtra exit polls predict Mahayuti's return in massive blow to MVA

Exit polls for the Maharashtra Assembly elections have largely predicted a victory for the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Out of the four major exit polls, three anticipate a clear return for the alliance, while one forecasts a close contest with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction.

Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats require 145 seats for a majority. According to Matrize, the Mahayuti is projected to win between 150–170 seats, while the MVA is expected to secure 110–130 seats. People’s Pulse has predicted a stronger performance for the Mahayuti, predicting 175–195 seats, leaving the MVA with 85–112 seats.

Chanakya Strategies have given a clear majority for the Mahayuti with 152–160 seats, while the MVA is projected to win 130–138 seats. Meanwhile, P-Marq indicated a tighter contest, estimating 137–157 seats for the Mahayuti with a 42% vote share and 126–146 seats for the MVA with a 41% share. Other parties are expected to secure 2–8 seats with a projected 17% vote share.

The projections have favored the Mahayuti, but past elections have shown that exit polls can often be inaccurate, and the final results may vary.

EC will announce the results on Saturday (November 23).