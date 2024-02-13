Maharashtra: Former CM Ashok Chavan joins BJP, Dy CM Fadnavis calls him 'stalwart leader'

Maharashtra latest update: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule. While welcoming Chavan, Fadnavis hailed him as a "stalwart leader of Maharashtra who worked on both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha."

"We are very happy to welcome the stalwart leader of Maharashtra who worked on both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, who served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and in several ministries," Fadnavis said. He further appealed to Bawankule to accept Chavan as a primary member of the party.

"I appeal to our state president, Bawankule, to accept Ashok Chavan as a primary member of the BJP by signing the party form," he said. Ashok Chavan paid Rs 500 as fees for a membership.

Ashok Chavan's first presser after joining the BJP

During the press conference, Chavan and Fadnavis had a fun moment when the former, in a gaffe, referred to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar as "Mumbai Congress president." The remark was followed by uproarious laughter from BJP supporters present at the Mumbai BJP office.

Fadnavis was seen correcting the newly minted BJP leader before bursting into laughter. Chavan later apologised and said: "I have just joined (the BJP). Hence, the mistake. I am starting a new journey by joining the BJP after 38 years in the Congress." He said: "It is my first press conference in the BJP office, please understand."

Chavan also sounded an assuring note when he said that he will ensure the BJP will emerge victorious in his belt, be it in Lok Sabha polls or state elections. He also said that Devendra Fadnavis has always been helpful to the development of his region.

"It is the culture of Maharashtra that only targeting our political opponents is not the way of politics. We have always been together for the betterment of the state. We have a legacy of stalwart politicians who worked for the development of our state," he said.

When asked about his decision to quit the Congress, Chavan said that it was his personal decision. "It is my personal decision. No one asked me to join the BJP. Till the last minute, I was with my ex-colleagues. But the circumstances were such that I had to take this decision for inclusive growth under the leadership of PM Modi," he noted.

Ashok Chavan on whether Gandhis called him or not

Asked if he received any calls from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chavan did not respond. He also said that he did not contact any Congress workers or his supporters to join him when he was being inducted to the BJP.

Earlier today, Chavan told reporters, "I am joining the BJP today at its office in Mumbai. Today is the beginning of my new political career."

Reactions on Ashok Chavan's resignation

Moreover, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said that Chavan was upset with the working style of a particular leader in the party.

"He was basically very upset with the working style of a leader from Maharashtra. He had given this information to the top leadership from time to time. Had his complaints been taken seriously, this situation would not have happened," Nirupam said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Commenting on Ashok Chavan's resignation, newly minted NCP leader Baba Siddique said more people are going to leave the Congress.

Siddique told news agency ANI: "Ashok Chavan called me and I told him that we are going to meet soon in the way ahead. More people are going to leave because when a person feels suffocated, he tries to find a way. It is a wake-up call for Congress but I don't think they are going to wake up. They live in La La land, they are living in an illusion... There must be a reason why people are leaving Congress..."

