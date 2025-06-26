Business Today
Maharashtra logs 24 fresh Covid cases, 7 in Mumbai; no new death recorded

Mumbai has recorded the highest number of cases in the state this year with 980 infections, including 539 in June alone.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 26, 2025 7:32 PM IST
COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra reaches 2,449

Maharashtra reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the current outbreak cycle to 2,449, the state health department said. No new death related to the virus was recorded in the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued by the department, the new cases include seven from Mumbai, followed by six from the civic limits of Pune, three from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and one each from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Panvel, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai. Two cases were reported from Satara, while Raigad and Kolhapur logged one case each.

The department said it has conducted 27,963 COVID-19 tests across Maharashtra since January 1. So far, 2,225 patients diagnosed with the infection have recovered.

Mumbai has recorded the highest number of cases in the state this year with 980 infections, including 539 in June alone.

Since January 1, a total of 36 COVID-19 deaths have been reported across Maharashtra. Of these, 35 patients had comorbidities, the health department noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

