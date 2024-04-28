Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2024: Baramati, Sangli, Kolhapur- 11 seats to vote in Phase 3. Details here

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voters in 11 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra will decide the fate of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shinde Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The opposition MVA comprises Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the grand old Congress. The Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls in the third phase are Raigad, Baramati, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle.

In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the candidates to watch are Sunetra Pawar and Supriya Sule from Baramati, Ajit Pawar's right-hand man Sunil Tatkare from Raigad, former Maharashtra CM Narayan Rane and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vinayak Raut from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde from Solapur.

Candidates contesting in Phase-3 of Lok Sabha polls

Constituency NDA INDIA Baramati Sunetra Pawar (NCP) Supriya Sule (NCP Sharad Pawar) Raigad Sunil Tatkare (NCP) Anant Geete (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Madha Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar (BJP) Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil (NCP Sharad Pawar) Sangli Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP) Chandrahar Patil (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Osmanabad Archana Patil (NCP) Omraje Nimbalkar (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Latur (SC) Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare (BJP) Shivajirao Kalge (Congress) Solapur (SC) Ram Satpute (BJP) Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress) Satara Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP) Shashikant Shinde (NCP Sharad Pawar) Kolhapur Sanjay Mandlik (Shinde Sena) Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj (Congress) Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Narayan Rane (BJP) Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena (UBT) ) Hatkanangle Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane (Shinde Sena) Satyajeet Patil (Shiv Sena (UBT) )

Phase 1, phase 2 of Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections

Before this, the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra were conducted on April 19 (Phase 1) and April 26 (Phase 2). In the first phase, a total of five Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls. These were Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, and Chandrapur. In this phase, the state recorded an estimated voter turnout of 55.35 per cent.

In the second phase, voters in eight Lok Sabha constituencies exercised their right to franchise. These constituencies were Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani. The voter turnout in this phase 59.63 per cent, as per the Election Commission.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA alliance won 41 out of 48 seats and a vote share of 51.34 per cent. The Congress-led UPA bloc, on the other hand, could bag only 5 seats whereas the AIMIM and VBA combine bagged 1 seat. Another seat went to an Independent candidate.