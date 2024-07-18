NCP (SP)'s big claim on Mahayuti: 'BJP probably asking Ajit Pawar to leave one way or another'

Ahead of the much-awaited assembly polls in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Wednesday made a huge claim regarding the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state. NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that the BJP is probably asking Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led NCP to leave the ruling coalition one way or the other.

Crasto's claim came after the RSS-linked Marathi weekly Vivek suggested that the BJP is subtly asking Ajit Pawar-led NCP to leave the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The article further noted apart from lack of communication between the party, its workers and the NDA government in the state, BJP's alliance with the NCP led to its abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters, NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said that after the Lok Sabha election debacle, the BJP has realised that its alliance with the NCP is going to hurt its prospects in the assembly polls.

He added that the people have voted largely in favour of NCP (SP) and the BJP is "trading cautiously" in the whole issue.

Crasto added: "But its alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP is going to make them lose the elections, like in the Lok Sabha polls... the article in the weekly (Vivek) is one of the ways they are trying to distance themselves from Ajit Pawar and probably asking him to leave (Mahayuti) in one way or the other."

Commenting further on the woes of the BJP, Crasto said BJP's decision to bring Ajit Pawar on board increased its troubles, leading to the loss of several Lok Sabha seats. "This is the current reality in the electoral politics of Maharashtra. It seems the people have not accepted the BJP partnering with the NCP and, similarly, with Shinde-led Shiv Sena," he said.

Crasto's remarks came after Sharad Pawar gave a big update on Ajit Pawar's return to NCP (SP). Pawar Sr said that he alone cannot take any decision on nephew Ajit's return to the party. "Everyone has a place in the house. As far as the party is concerned, I wouldn't take the decision myself, all those who stood with me will be consulted," Pawar told NDTV.