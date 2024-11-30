Maharashtra next CM announcement today? Suspense high as Eknath Shinde in native town, Sena says he is...

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly not upset but is recovering from a fever and cold at his native village in Satara district, according to Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant. His departure has fueled speculation regarding the ongoing suspense over the next Chief Minister's appointment.

Samant's comments on Friday come as the formation of a new government in Maharashtra remains delayed. Another Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Shirsat, indicated that Shinde is expected to make a significant decision within the next 24 hours. However, he emphasised that Shinde's focus lies in Maharashtra politics and that he will not seek a position in the Union cabinet, as reported by ANI.

During an interaction with reporters, Uday Samant revealed that Shinde was unwell during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday night. A crucial meeting involving the Mahayuti allies—Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party—was called off earlier on Friday following Shinde's departure to his village, further postponing the government formation process nearly a week after the Maharashtra assembly election results.

When asked about the potential meeting between Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, Samant noted that if an in-person meeting does not occur, it could be conducted via video conference.

Addressing the speculation surrounding Shinde's trip, PTI quoted Samant stating, “He is not upset. Even in Delhi, he was down with a fever and cold. It will be wrong to say he has gone to Dare because he is upset.” He added that health issues can affect anyone and that there is no reason to conclude Shinde’s trip is due to dissatisfaction.

Sanjay Shirsat also mentioned that the leaders of Maharashtra met at Amit Shah's residence, expecting Prime Minister Modi and Shah to decide on the next Chief Minister. He indicated that the name should be announced by midnight and that an oath-taking ceremony is planned for December 2.

Shirsat further asserted, “Eknath Shinde will not go to Delhi. He is more interested in Maharashtra politics than Delhi politics.” He noted that whenever Shinde needs time to contemplate, he retreats to his native village.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Shirsat highlighted that the BJP plans to decide on its legislative wing leader within the next two days, paving the way for the new government formation. He also urged the opposition, particularly the Maha Vikas Aghadi, to reflect on its election performance rather than question the Mahayuti parties regarding government formation, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)