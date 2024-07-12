Maharashtra: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother threatens farmers using pistol, video goes viral

The controversy around trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar simply refuses to die down as an old video featuring her mother Manorama Khedkar has went viral on social media. In this video, Manorama Khedkar can be seen allegedly threatening farmers in Pune's Mulshi taluka with a pistol.

Former IAS officer and Puja Khedkar's father Dilip Khedkar allegedly amassed wealth and bought 25 acres in Mulshi taluka. The Khedkar family, however, allegedly tried to increase their land holdings and by trying to forcibly encroach on neighbouring land, according to media reports.

Moreover, any attempts to file a complaint were reportedly blocked. The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by journalist Vaibhav Kotak.

"It appears that the entire family is engaged in dishonest and illegal conduct. I request the Central Government, the Home Minister of Maharashtra, and the Maharashtra Police authority to take cognizance of this issue and implement the required measures," he said in his post.

Manorama Khedkar, mother of the infamous IAS officer Pooja Khedkar, was witnessed arrogantly challenging police personnel and reporters, while also making legal threats, following her attempt to take over land using a gun and private hired bouncers. It appears that the entire… pic.twitter.com/ZkuQnNRfNJ — Vaibhav Kokat (@ivaibhavk) July 12, 2024

After the video went viral, netizens were quick to question the state government on the same. "This looks to be a serious matter. The IAS officer family member is also involved in serious illegal acts. What action has been initiated in this matter?" a user asked.

"Honourable CMO Maharashtra sir, kindly investigate that on what basis this lady got weapon? The way she's pointing and showing pistol is seriously concerning," another user pointed out. "Wow this family needs to be investigated!" yet another user said.

A user tagged PMO India, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said "This case needs action. Look at the entitlement of the whole family."

Meanwhile, the Centre has set up a single-member panel to probe Puja Khedkar's candidature and her disability claims. She has been accused of making false disability claims and misusing the other backward classes (OBC) quota to secure a seat in the much-coveted service.

An additional secretary-rank officer will conduct the probe and has been tasked to submit the report in 2 weeks' time. Moreover, the Pune traffic has also issued a notice against the trainee IAS officer for unauhtorised use of a beacon and the 'Maharashtra government' signage on a privately owned Audi.