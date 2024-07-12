Shunted Pune IAS trainee Puja Khedkar had forced Navi Mumbai police to release a thief before 'misuse of power' row

As the controversy surrounding the trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar escalates, in a fresh revelation it has been revealed that Khedkar had allegedly forced Navi Mumbai's Deputy Police Commissioner Vivek Pansare to release a thief. The thief, a transporter, was arrested by the Panvel police in a case of stealing.

State government officials claim that Ishwar Arjun Uttarwade, a builder's recognised supplier of steel for his transport company, was detained after the latter disclosed stock loss. The truck driver admitted to carrying the shipment when police apprehended him, but he could not provide any information about the business's owner.

Uttarwade was arrested when it was discovered that a weighing scale chip had been altered prior to the steel being loaded. After that, on May 18, Khedkar contacted Pansare and begged for his release, claiming that "the charges against him were small" and that he was innocent.

An officer of Navi Mumbai police said, “Although Khedkar had identified herself, Pansare was not sure if it was indeed her or an impersonator. He said Khedkar was rough in her speech. We didn’t take cognisance of her call, and Uttarwade is still in judicial custody,” reported Hindustan Times.

Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim by the Maharashtra government due to complaints regarding the alleged misuse of power. Khedkar has now assumed the role of the supernumerary assistant collector in Washim district as per the official order prompted by a letter from Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase to the Chief Secretary. She joined the office after a four-day delay on Thursday.

The transfer decision came after Dr Khedkar attracted controversy for reportedly seeking unauthorised privileges, such as using a private Audi car equipped with a red-blue beacon light and VIP number plate and displaying a 'Maharashtra government' board on her personal vehicle.

Additionally, she made a series of demands that went against the protocol for probation officers, including an official car with a VIP number plate, accommodations, an official chamber with a staff, and a constable.

Despite regulations stipulating that trainees are not entitled to such amenities and must first be appointed as gazetted officers, Khedkar's actions extended further.

Allegedly, Dr Khedkar's retired administrative officer father exerted pressure on the District Collector's office to meet his daughter's demands and warned officials of potential repercussions.

Dr Khedkar, who achieved a rank of 841 in the UPSC exam, now faces the transfer and reassignment to Washim as she continues her probationary period as a supernumerary assistant collector.