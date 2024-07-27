Maharashtra weather update: Orange alert for Mumbai, many parts of state after Friday fury

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra have been drenched by relentless rainfall over the past few days. After two days of heavy showers, the city saw some respite, remaining largely rain-free. This brief pause in the downpour came as the water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes surged, crossing the 70% mark, a 5% increase from the previous day, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, and Satara, forecasting heavy to very heavy showers on Saturday.

This alert warns of potential rainfall exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours. Similarly, Chandrapur, Gondia, and Gadchiroli districts are under an orange alert, anticipating isolated heavy rainfall.

However, no orange alerts are forecasted for Maharashtra from July 28 to 30.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and the adjoining Thane district for Saturday, predicting moderate to heavy downpours in isolated areas.

The city can expect maximum and minimum temperatures to hover around 30°C and 25°C, respectively. The Regional Meteorological Center in Mumbai confirmed this, noting the likelihood of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

In Pune, incessant rains drenched the city and other parts of the western Maharashtra district, including Velha, Mulshi, and Bhor talukas, as well as the catchment areas of several dams on Thursday. For Madhya Maharashtra, a red alert has been issued for July 27, predicting extremely heavy downpours in the region.

The rainfall data for Mumbai, recorded by the BMC for the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, showed the city receiving 81 mm of rain, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 80 mm and 90 mm, respectively.

The Colaba observatory reported 52.7 mm of rain, and the Santacruz observatory noted a significant 92.7 mm.

As the rains continue to batter the city, waterlogging has become a common sight in Mumbai. The relentless showers have prompted advisories and alerts, urging residents to brace for more inclement weather. Despite the brief lull on Friday, the forecast suggests that Mumbai and its neighboring districts should prepare for more rain in the coming days.