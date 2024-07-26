19 years to 26/7 in Mumbai: As heavy rains continue, a look-back to day when floods paralysed city that never sleeps

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms throughout Mumbai. After all the alerts that have been issued in the city, residents have been advised to brace for a day full off severe traffic congestion, extensive waterlogging, and widespread disruptions in public travel.

Over the past 24 hours, relentless rain has already caused significant damage across Maharashtra. At least six people have lost their lives, and 12 others are injured in rain-related incidents. Continuous heavy rain has forced hundreds of residents from low-lying areas to evacuate to safety zones, as the region grapples with a flood-like situation.

The current situation in the city has also sparked fears of a repeat of the catastrophic events that brought the city to a standstill 19 years ago.

Nineteen years ago today, Mumbai faced its most devastating flood. On July 26, 2005, the city was drenched with nearly 900mm of rain in just a few hours. For context, Mumbai’s annual rainfall averages around 2000mm, meaning that on this day, the city received about 45% of its annual rainfall in mere hours.

The 2005 deluge is engraved in the city’s memory as one of the worst natural disasters in its history. The monsoon rains that year caused the eighth-heaviest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded. The unprecedented downpour led to catastrophic flooding, contaminating the city’s water supply with sewage and rainwater. In response, the government mandated the addition of chlorine to water tanks to ensure safe drinking water.

The floodwaters wreaked havoc on Mumbai's transport system, which is often considered the city’s lifeline. The disaster destroyed 4,000 cabs, 900 BEST buses, and 37,000 auto rickshaws. Over 10,000 trucks and tempos were also forced off the roads. Local train services, vital for the daily commute of millions, were suspended due to submerged tracks.

The city’s infrastructure buckled under the immense pressure of the floods. Highways and residential areas were heavily flooded, causing extensive damage and leaving many residents stranded far from their homes.

The calamity resulted in over 1,000 fatalities and widespread devastation, with countless homes destroyed and an alarming number of animal carcasses floating in the floodwaters, raising concerns about potential disease outbreaks.