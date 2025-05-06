Mahayuti minister gives big update on Ladki Bahin scheme: 'It's reality monthly amount can't be raised from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100'

Sanjay Shirsat, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, countered the opposition's claims on the Mahayuti government's flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme by emphasising the government's commitment to the scheme.

Despite election promises to increase this support to ₹2,100, Shirsat admits that due to financial constraints, the increase is not feasible at present. "It is a reality that the monthly amount of ₹1,500 cannot be raised to ₹2,100," he remarked, acknowledging the gap between political promises and financial realities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed the Ladki Bahin scheme has effectively been reduced, with current disbursements at ₹500 instead of the promised ₹1,500. The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides ₹1,500 monthly to eligible women. "For the time being, ₹1,500 will be disbursed for sure," he stated.

Furthermore, Shirsat accused the Finance Department, led by Ajit Pawar, of unlawful fund redirection without his knowledge. He is urging legal measures to prevent the reduction of funds allocated to the social justice and tribal affairs departments. Shirsat claims that his department was due to receive 11.8% of the state's ₹2.5 lakh crore budget, which amounts to ₹29,500 crore, but only received ₹22,658 crore.

The minister highlighted, "I am going to request him that the money that my department deserves should be given. I requested the Chief Minister to look at my department from a sympathetic view."

The allocated funds have been distributed among several schemes, including Gharkul Yojana and Mukhyamantri Baliraja Savlat Yojana, Shirsat claimed. He further expressed concern over the potential financial strain on his department and suggested the possibility of closing it should such diversions continue.

He noted, "We are not opposed to the Ladki Bahin Yojana because it was brought by former CM (Eknath Shinde). But when you are implementing it, other departments should not face injustice, and other schemes should not be stalled."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule have assured that government commitments will be met. Bawankule mentioned, "We will have to explore ways to boost revenue...seek Centre's help. Whatever has been promised will be fulfilled."