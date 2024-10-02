scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Mahayuti will win Maharashtra assembly polls in 2024, BJP will win independently in 2029: Amit Shah

Feedback

Mahayuti will win Maharashtra assembly polls in 2024, BJP will win independently in 2029: Amit Shah

Shah also emphasised the party's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra should they emerge victorious in the elections

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed strong confidence on Tuesday that the NDA-led Mahayuti alliance will secure victory in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024. Speaking to BJP workers in Mumbai, Shah also predicted that the BJP would independently win the 2029 Assembly polls.

During his address, Shah emphasised the party's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra should they emerge victorious in the elections. He identified Mumbai as a crucial battleground, suggesting that the BJP aims to "teach a lesson" to rival parties, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT). Shah stated that the party is targeting to secure over 50 percent of the seats in the Mumbai and Konkan regions.

To enhance voter turnout, Shah outlined a strategic focus on polling booths, instructing local leaders to assign ten workers to each booth. He urged these workers to remain active from Dussehra on October 12 until the conclusion of the campaigning period.

Shah conducted a review of the BJP's preparations in the Mumbai, Thane, and Konkan divisions ahead of the elections. He encouraged party members to resolve any internal differences prior to the polls, noting that disagreements are common even within families. "If there is disappointment about an MLA or Member of Parliament, an amicable solution should be found so that voters remain with the party," he remarked.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and BJP's Mumbai unit head Ashish Shelar.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement