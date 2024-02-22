Mahua Moitra asks for media gag on FEMA proceedings, Delhi HC to declare verdict on Feb 23

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's request to prevent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from purportedly leaking any 'Confidential, Unverified Information' to the media about the ongoing Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation against her, news agency ANI reported.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, after hearing all parties, postponed the verdict and fixed the case for pronouncement on February 23. "That is news. You are a public person. It is only a factual assertion...As of now, there is nothing," the judge remarked.

Senior lawyer Rebecca John, representing Moitra, expressed concern over the atmosphere being created against her client due to the leaked information.

Senior lawyer Rebecca John said, "I was summoned on 14th and even before I could start, news starts to pour in that ED has summoned me. The material that is being published...a room was booked worth Rs 7 lakhs...look at the atmosphere that's being created against me. Do I not have rights? My application is limited...it's not about the agency's right to investigate...it's about the information being disseminated."

Advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing ANI, argued that reporting about a public figure's actions as a public official is the press's right. The ED, however, denied leaking any information to the press.

Moitra has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the ED and 19 media houses from leaking any 'confidential or unverified information' about the ED's investigation against her under FEMA.

The plea accuses the ED of maliciously leaking FEMA summons details and other sensitive information, thereby prejudicing the investigation and tarnishing Moitra's public reputation.

The plea further alleges that the ED appears to be more interested in vilifying Moitra in the public eye than conducting a fair and transparent investigation into the alleged FEMA violations.

The agency is investigating transactions associated with a non-resident external (NRE) account in the case, in addition to scrutinizing a handful of other foreign remittances and fund transfers, according to sources quoted by PTI.

