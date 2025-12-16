NBCC wins Rs 345 crore order from IIT Mandi, Kandla SEZ; stock ends 3% lower

State-owned construction major NBCC (India) Limited continued its order-winning streak in December, announcing on Tuesday that it has secured fresh business orders totalling Rs 345.04 crore. The Navratna CPSE informed the stock exchanges that these orders fall within its Project Management Consultancy (PMC) division.

Despite the positive development on the order book front, the street sentiment remained tepid during the day's trade. On Tuesday, shares of NBCC closed 3.04 per cent lower at Rs 111.80 on BSE over its previous close of Rs 115.30 apiece. The stock is nearly 20 per cent up in 2025 so far.

According to the regulatory filing, the largest chunk of the new mandate comes from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi. NBCC has been awarded a work order worth roughly Rs 332.99 crore for the planning, design and development of academic blocks, student housing (2 BHK & 3 BHK), and a student activity centre, including a sports complex at the institute's Kamand campus in Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, NBCC secured a smaller contract worth Rs 12.05 crore from the Kandla SEZ. This mandate involves comprehensive day-to-day annual maintenance work for the year 2026, covering a wide scope from civil works and horticulture to housekeeping and electrical maintenance.

Earlier on December 11, the company bagged orders worth Rs 289.39 crore. This included a significant Rs 255.50 crore contract from NALCO for development and construction works at their office and township and a Rs 33.89 crore project for the desilting of cooling pond at SAIL Bokaro.

Prior to that, on December 3, NBCC reported a massive win of Rs 665.38 crore. The headline project in that tranche was the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan at Ghaziabad, for the Ghaziabad Development Authority, valued at Rs 642.82 crore. The remaining orders in that cluster included renovation and construction works for The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).