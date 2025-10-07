'Major corruption at TN registration offices': Wintrack flags bribery in state department

Tamil Nadu-based company Wintrack, which had earlier flagged corruption at Chennai Customs, on Tuesday accused the state government of facilitating widespread bribery in its registration offices. In a post on X, the firm shared its personal experiences with corruption, calling attention to the persistent issues in state-run departments.

"Welcome to Tamil Nadu Registration Offices, where major corruption is evident. The State Government facilitates widespread bribery in this department. #Tamilnadugovernment," Wintrack posted. The company further clarified that it was sharing its personal experiences, not rumors. "I share my personal experiences, not gossip. In state or central government departments, people can raise their voices wherever they encounter issues," the post continued.

Wintrack's post came in response to a surprise raid conducted by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on the Sub-Registrar's Office in Nagpur, which had been receiving complaints of bribery. Despite the state's digitized registration process, complaints surfaced alleging that certain officials were still demanding bribes.

During the raid, Minister Bawankule discovered cash hidden in an official's desk drawer, raising concerns about ongoing corrupt practices. Following the discovery, the police were called to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

Wintrack's latest statement comes after the company announced on October 1 that it would cease its import/export operations in India due to persistent harassment by officials from Chennai Customs. In a tweet, the company's founder, Prawin Ganeshan, claimed that Customs officials had relentlessly harassed the company over the past 45 days. He accused them of retaliating against Wintrack for exposing bribery practices, crippling the company's operations.

"From October 1, 2025, our company will cease import/export activities in India. For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India," Wintrack tweeted earlier.

Ganeshan alleged specific bribery practices, naming officials involved in clearing shipments. He claimed that his wife's company was forced to pay Rs 2.1 lakh for a single shipment, and that Customs officials even offered a "10% discount" during negotiations.

The Union Finance Ministry stated that it had ordered a senior-level inquiry by the Department of Revenue, ensuring that the investigation would be fair, transparent, and fact-based.

