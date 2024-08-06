Major reshuffle in Bangladesh Army, Major General Zia sacked 

Day after Bagladesh's army chief announced an interim government, a major reshuffle has been undertaken in the military. Major General Ziaul Ahsan, the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), has been sacked. He has been replaced by Maj Gen ASM Ridwanur Rahman.

Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam's job has been entrusted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim has been made Chief of General Staff of the Army. Lt Gen Mujibur Rahman has been made General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Lt Gen Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury has been made Quarter Master General.

Lt Gen Mohammad Shaheenul Haque has been made Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC).

Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, who earlier today dissolved Parliament and freed former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is holding a meeting with representatives of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at the Bangabhaban.

A group of student leaders in a microbus entered Bangabhaban around 6:00 pm, The Daily Star reported on Tuesday. The student leaders are likely to talk about the formation of the interim government.

The leaders of the Students Against Discrimination want Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of Bangladesh's interim government. In a video posted on social media, Nahid Islam said they have already talked with Yunus, who has agreed to take the responsibility to save Bangladesh.

"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid. He said the names of the other members of the interim government would be announced soon.