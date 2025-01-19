'Make it mandatory for govt officials to...' X user's angry post targets politicians sending kids abroad

An X user ignited a conversation on Sunday by proposing a law to improve India’s public infrastructure. The user suggested that government officials should be required to use the very services they oversee, including government schools, hospitals, and toll roads.

“The only way we can improve Indian infrastructure is to pass a law where govt officials have to mandatorily use them. You are a govt person. You send your kid to a govt school in your district. You Take treatment in govt hospitals. You Pay the toll that you levy on the public," the user tweeted.

— The Kaipullai (@thekaipullai) January 19, 2025

While the post did not specify what prompted this suggestion, it coincided with reactions to a tweet by Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In a tweet on January 16, Reddy congratulated his daughters on graduating with distinction from King’s College, London, writing: "Congratulations dear! Not only have you graduated from a prestigious institute such as King’s College London, but you have made us proud passing with distinction! God bless you dear!"

— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 16, 2025

The tweet sparked criticism, with some questioning politicians’ reliance on foreign institutions for their children's education. Ramakrushna, an educator, remarked, “Indian politicians will always give gyan [advice] on how to make Indian institutions better and how people should trust our institutions. But when it comes to their own kid, not a single politician’s kid studies in India. They send them outside. Hypocrisy.”

— Ramakrushna👨🏻‍💻📈 (@techwith_ram) January 17, 2025

Similar concerns were raised about AAP leader and Delhi's former Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Ankur Singh, a social media user, said that Sisodia had taken a Rs 1.5 crore education loan for his son to study in Canada. Singh tweeted: "Shocking! Manish Sisodia has taken 1.5 crore Education Loan for Son. Kejriwal says AAP has built world-class schools and colleges. But their Education Minister's son first studied in Private School. Now went to Canada. Also, all the loans shown are taken from individuals, not banks. Matlab Samjhe?"

— Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 17, 2025

BJP's Charu Pragya also questioned Sisodia for sending his son to Canada as the latter had claimed that AAP had improved the education system in Delhi. “AAP’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia took a ₹1.5 crore education loan for his son to study in Canada after private schooling. Yet, Kejriwal ji boasts of ‘world-class’ schools and colleges built by AAP. Ironically, the loans were taken from individuals, not banks. Hypocrisy much?”

— Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) January 17, 2025

Venkatesh Jayaraman, an investor, supported the suggestion of government officials relying on public services. “Once it happens, collector’s son, govt official’s children all come to Govt Hospital, Govt School etc...and thereby the quality improves. If they don’t, they MUST LOSE THEIR JOB. Fully support this (sic),” he tweeted.

