Saif Ali Khan's attacker is a Bangladeshi, entered India illegally: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police said on Sunday that Saif Ali Khan's attacker, who was arrested from Thane earlier today, was a Bangladeshi and that he allegedly entered India illegally. Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in the early hours of January 16.

“Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi. After entering India illegally, he changed his name and began using Vijay Das as his current identity,” DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said during a press conference in Mumbai.

The accused, identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was reportedly working with a housekeeping agency. “He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago, stayed in the city for a few days, and later moved to its vicinity. There is primary evidence indicating his Bangladeshi origin. He does not possess valid Indian documents,” Gedam added.

Police revealed that the attack occurred at 2 am on January 16. The accused allegedly entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence with the intent to rob. Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and Shehzad was arrested. Authorities are preparing to present him in court and seek custody for further investigation.

“We suspect this is the first time the accused entered the actor’s residence. Some seizures suggest he is a Bangladeshi national,” Gedam said.

Saif Ali Khan, who has acted in films such as "Omkara", "Kal Ho Naa Ho", "Dil Chahta Hai" as well as Netflix series "Sacred Games", was stabbed by the intruder multiple times during Thursday's incident inside his 12th floor apartment at `Satguru Sharan' building in the upscale Bandra West area of Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was recovering well at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital and could be discharged in two-three days, according to the doctors.