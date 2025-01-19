'Mumbai urgently needs audit of...': Shiv Sena's Milind Deora after cop says Saif's attacker is a Bangladeshi

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora on Sunday said that Mumbai urgently needed a comprehensive audit of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, followed by decisive deportations. His comment comes hours after the Mumbai Police informed that all evidence suggested that Saif Ali Khan's attacker was a Bangladeshi.

"I fully support the free movement of Indians across our country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," Deora said in a tweet. "However, Mumbai urgently needs a comprehensive audit of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, followed by decisive deportations."

Related Articles

Earlier this morning, the Mumbai Police arrested a man, who allegedly stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan, from Thane. The attacker, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, confessed to entering the actor's house and committing the crime.

DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said that the accused was a Bangladeshi. "Prima facie the accused is a Bangladeshi. After entering India illegally, he changed his name and began using Vijay Das as his current identity,” Gedam said during a press conference in Mumbai.

The cop said that Shehzad came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago, stayed in the city for a few days, and later moved to its vicinity. "There is primary evidence indicating his Bangladeshi origin. He does not possess valid Indian documents,” he added.

The accused allegedly entered Khan’s residence with the intent to rob. "We suspect this is the first time the accused entered the actor’s residence. Some seizures suggest he is a Bangladeshi national,” Gedam said.

Shehzad who worked with a housekeeping agency in Thane, was arrested at a labour camp near a metro construction site at the Hiranandani Estate in the city.

The police further said that the accused had been working at different places in Mumbai and Thane for the last five-six months. Days before the arrest, he had been working at a construction site with a contractor, the police said.

After the attack on the actor, the accused was constantly watching news channels and tracking news, police said, adding that he had also switched off his phone fearing arrest.

