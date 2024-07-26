'Making cheap, unwanted, uncivilised comments...': RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his 'Mahila ho, janti nahi ho' remark

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav recently took a potshot at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he lost his cool at an RJD MLA and said, "You are a woman, don't you know anything?"

The reaction was met with loud protests from opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

Tejashwi took to X to criticise his comment. He wrote, "Making cheap, unwanted, uncivilised, rude and low-level comments against women has become a habit of Honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This is a very serious and worrying issue for the state."

"A few days ago, the chief minister had made a lewd comment on the beauty of a BJP woman MLA from the tribal class. Today, he made a comment on two-time Scheduled Caste woman MLA Rekha Paswan. Honourable Shri Nitish ji has become the greatest knower, meditator, interpreter and creator of the universe. Apart from him, no one knows anything," the RJD leader added.

Even after protests continued, Kumar launched into a tirade, saying, "Arre mahila ho, kuch jaanti nahin ho? Arre bol rahi hai, kahan se aate? Yeh logo ne kabhi mahila ko aage badhaya tha? Bol rahi ho? Faltu. Isliye ham keh rahe hai, chup chaap suno. Arre kya hua? Sunoge nahin? Hum to sunayenge. Agar aap nahin suniyega, to aap logo ki galti hai." (You are a woman, don't you know anything? Look, she is talking. Have you [the opposition] done anything for women? We will talk and if you don't listen, its your [the opposition's] fault.)

This is not the first Nitish Kumar has faced the ire for commenting on women. Last year, his comments on the importance of women's education to control the population created furore across the country. "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style.

Meanwhile, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi asked Nitish Kumar to apologise after his comment. "A Dalit woman was insulted. The CM (Nitish Kumar) insulted a Dalit woman. And what Lalan Singh has said (about me)... he also insulted a woman. I want to ask Lalan Singh how educated his mother and wife are... show us the certificates.Lalan Singh and the CM (Nitish Kumar) should apologise," Rabri Devi said.