Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu invited to attend PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu has received an official invitation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term in office.

The ceremony, slated for the upcoming weekend, is expected to witness the presence of numerous leaders from neighbouring countries.

President Muizzu, who assumed office just last year, congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their triumph in the 2024 Indian General Election. In a social media statement, he expressed anticipation towards collaborating with India to further mutual interests and work towards shared prosperity and stability for both nations.

Though there has been no public announcement from President Muizzu's office regarding his attendance, if he travels to Delhi for the ceremony, it will mark his inaugural visit to India since assuming the presidency. Neighbouring countries have been prominently included among the list of foreign dignitaries invited to the event.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe are among the foreign leaders who will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday called Ranil Wickremesinghe and invited him to the ceremony, which the latter accepted. Modi also dialled Sheikh Hasina, who accepted the invite for the swearing-in ceremony.